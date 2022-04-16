$754.34 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will post sales of $754.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $769.10 million and the lowest is $742.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $608.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.88.

NYSE FLT traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.67. 437,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average of $239.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

