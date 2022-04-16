$8.70 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will report $8.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.75 billion and the lowest is $8.67 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $36.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.80 billion to $36.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $37.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.75 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.38. 2,331,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $167.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

