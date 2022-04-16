$837.47 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $837.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $829.20 million to $849.27 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

