$856.52 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $856.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $844.90 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 403,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,261. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

