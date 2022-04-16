$86.45 Million in Sales Expected for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to report sales of $86.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.35 million and the lowest is $84.54 million. Grindrod Shipping posted sales of $71.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.29 million to $391.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $347.71 million, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $389.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $477.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

