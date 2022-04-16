$89.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will post sales of $89.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.80 million. First Foundation reported sales of $66.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $375.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $385.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $409.40 million, with estimates ranging from $386.00 million to $430.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of FFWM opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $15,694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth $9,476,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $8,398,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $8,338,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

