$9.10 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) to announce $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.55. Vail Resorts posted earnings of $6.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Vail Resorts by 18.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Vail Resorts by 46.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSE:MTN opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.25. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

