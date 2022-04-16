$932.90 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $932.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.20 million and the highest is $960.00 million. Mattel reported sales of $874.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.19 on Friday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

