$932.90 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) to post $932.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $960.00 million. Mattel reported sales of $874.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $5,279,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.44. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.