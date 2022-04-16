$977.68 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $977.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $828.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $71.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Brinker International by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Brinker International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 48,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

