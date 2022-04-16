$983.50 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will report $983.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.00 million to $998.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $899.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

AYI stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.79. The stock had a trading volume of 280,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,099. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

