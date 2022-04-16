a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. 372,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,450. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

