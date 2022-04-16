Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will announce $799.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.11 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $781.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

