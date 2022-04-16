Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FAX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 806,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,340. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.