ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.78) to €11.20 ($12.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €12.30 ($13.37) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

