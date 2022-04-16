ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAVMY. HSBC upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.37) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.78) to €11.20 ($12.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue downgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.65 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

