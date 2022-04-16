ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAVMY. HSBC upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €12.30 ($13.37) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.78) to €11.20 ($12.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue downgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.65 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

