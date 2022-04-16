Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Up 60.4% in March

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.3 days.

Shares of ACGPF stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. Accell Group has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62.

ACGPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Accell Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €53.00 ($57.61) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf lowered Accell Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

