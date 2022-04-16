Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $216.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.82. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $143.96 and a fifty-two week high of $216.54.

Separately, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Acciona from €36.50 ($39.67) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

