Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $37.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.92.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of ACCD opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $884.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Accolade has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $55.47.
About Accolade (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
