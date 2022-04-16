Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of ACUR stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.71. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

