Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

