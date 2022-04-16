Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $32.50 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMIGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.44) to GBX 2,630 ($34.27) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($37.79) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,758.37.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

