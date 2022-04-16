Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) will report $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $21.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $21.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 70,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $93.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

