AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AERC opened at $3.18 on Friday. AeroClean Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04.

AeroClean Technologies ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of AeroClean Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.