AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 95,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 55.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

