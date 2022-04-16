Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.35 Million

Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will report sales of $656.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.70 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.26. 239,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.68. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,530,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after buying an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.