AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$911.55 million and a PE ratio of 16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$30.94 and a 52 week high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.8399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

