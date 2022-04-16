Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ajinomoto stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -0.14. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.14.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

