Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

