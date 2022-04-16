Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

