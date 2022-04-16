Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in March

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alfi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alfi by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alfi during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alfi alerts:

Shares of ALF stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Alfi has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.