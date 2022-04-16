Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 815,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Algoma Steel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $844.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,413,000. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,459,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,399,000. Sonic Fund II L.P. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

