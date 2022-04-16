Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.86. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $241.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

