Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANCUF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

