Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Update

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKT opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKT. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

