Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the March 15th total of 414,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after buying an additional 198,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $252.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

