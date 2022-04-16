Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $108.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.