AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

In related news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

