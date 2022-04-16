Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $3,384.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,382.18.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

GOOGL stock traded down $63.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,534.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,690.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,788.23. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,598 shares of company stock worth $20,067,273. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,138,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

