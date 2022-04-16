Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,382.18.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $63.28 on Monday, hitting $2,534.60. 1,576,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,143. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,690.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,788.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,067,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

