Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $371,264 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.