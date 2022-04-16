Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,366,633 shares in the company, valued at $31,014,305.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,324,002 shares of company stock worth $3,359,381. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alset EHome International by 301.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Alset EHome International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

