Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 1,738,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,837. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in Phase 2 of clinical development for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in Phase 3 of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in Phase 3 of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

