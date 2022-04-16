Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Short Interest Up 117.6% in March

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:AGCB opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,979,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 159,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 767,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 300,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

