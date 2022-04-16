Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $226.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 31.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

