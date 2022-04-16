Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 277,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 159,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 351,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,454. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

