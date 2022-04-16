Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $4.30 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $145.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Alvopetro Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

