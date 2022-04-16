ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $16.01 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

