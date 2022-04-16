Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMBA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.97. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $81.28 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

