Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $3.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 16,902,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,839,708. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

